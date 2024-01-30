Charleston County Parks Recruiting Staff for Summer and Hosting Upcoming Job Fairs; Hiring Lifeguards, Camp Counselors, Park Aides and more

Charleston County Parks is seeking candidates for a number of positions at various park sites this summer. These opportunities are posted now at ccprc.com/jobs, and additional information will be shared at upcoming job fairs open to the public.

Many seasonal jobs including beach and waterpark lifeguards, camp counselors, park attendants, and others are being hired for summer 2024. Applications and job listings are available online now. People interested in finding out more are also invited to attend Charleston County Parks job fairs on select Saturdays in February and March, where hiring managers will be on site sharing information about available positions and also conducting interviews. Visit our website for additional details. A schedule of the upcoming job fairs is as follows:

Feb. 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant

Feb. 24, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at James Island County Park

March 2, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston

*Park admission will be free for job fair attendees

Seasonal and part-time positions with Charleston County Parks are great opportunities for teenagers, college students, teachers and retirees to make the most of the summer season while learning new skills, meeting new people, enjoying a fun work environment, and spending time outdoors in the beautiful park system. It’s an opportunity to enjoy sunshine, earn great pay and benefits, and make a difference in the community. Many positions are open for ages 14 and up.

In addition to a beautiful work environment and competitive pay, employees receive many great benefits. These include free admission to all Charleston County Parks and facilities – including the beaches and waterparks; free admission to many special events; discounts on food and gift shop items; free pedal boat and bike rentals; free beach chair and umbrella rentals; and an employee ID that offers free admission to more than 25 local attractions in the Charleston area.

The park attendant role is a wonderful entry-level position that can help open additional doors for those who are not yet old enough for other roles. Many Charleston County Parks will hire park attendants this summer.

Working as a camp counselor is a great summer job for anyone who enjoys sunshine and great pay while leading and creating memorable experiences for campers. Positions are available this summer with Charleston County Parks’ Adventure and Explorers Camps.

Charleston County Parks’ award-winning ocean rescue lifesaving team is seeking candidates age 16 and up. Making a difference every day, ocean rescue lifeguards are employed at beach park locations on Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Kiawah Island. Charleston County Parks has been a United States Lifesaving Association Advanced Certified Lifeguard Agency since 1994 and an Advanced Certified Agency since 2018. Ocean rescue lifeguards are certified to the level of a South Carolina Department of Transportation Emergency Medical Responder or higher. Interested applicants need to pass physical tests including swimming and running, as well as undergo training, including medical responder training, Rookie School and Surf School. Waterpark and pool lifeguards are being hired at Splash Island in Mount Pleasant, Splash Zone on James Island, Whirlin' Waters in North Charleston and the West County Aquatic Center in Hollywood. All training is provided in-house. Lifeguard training and certifications are great steps towards many career paths, including medical fields. Lifeguard positions are open for ages 16 and up only.

For more information or to apply for any CCPRC position, visit CCPRC.com/jobs.