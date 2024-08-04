Charleston County Shifts to OPCON 2 Ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

Charleston County has shifted to OPCON 2 and partially activated the Emergency Operations Center as Emergency Management officials prepare for impacts from Tropical Storm Debby.

The storm system is forecast to reach the Charleston area Monday morning, bringing historic levels of rain and flooding throughout the week. According to the latest information from the National Weather Service, 20 to 30 inches of rain and strong tropical storm force winds are anticipated.

Tropical storm and storm surge warnings are both currently in effect for Charleston County.

Due to the anticipation of extreme and potentially prolonged flooding, residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas should consider relocating for the duration of storm, if possible. Residents are encouraged to check the storm drains near their homes and clear any obstructions ahead of the storm’s onset.

Charleston County will open the following parking garages at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Monday, August 5, for residents in low-lying areas to park their cars for free for the duration of the storm:

90 Cumberland Street

85 Queen Street

A general population and pet shelter will open at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Administration Building (3841 Leeds Ave) at 8 a.m. tomorrow and will remain open throughout storm impacts. Individuals can access the shelter via normal CARTA routes.

The Community Information Line will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow to provide updates and answer questions regarding the storm.

English: (843) 746-3900

Spanish: (843) 746-3909

Residents are encouraged to follow Charleston County Government on social media, download the 2024 Hurricane Guide, sign up for the Citizen’s Alert System, and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts through radio, TV, and fully charged devices.

For the most accurate and up-to-date weather forecasts, residents should stay tuned to the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service Charleston websites, as well as local media and SCEMD’s SC Emergency Manager app.