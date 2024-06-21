Charleston Filmmaker Mark Stewart Iverson Premieres First Feature-Length Film, "For Prophet"

Charleston filmmaker Mark Stewart Iverson’s first feature-length film, For Prophet, is set to premiere in Charleston (and nationwide) on Friday, June 21. The film will host showings Friday at Citadel Stadium 16 in Charleston and Northwoods Stadium Cinema in North Charleston.

The faith-based movie, shot in Elgin, Illinois, centers on the theme of spiritual warfare and is dubbed as a modern day It's A Wonderful Life. It follows Damon, a husband and struggling entrepreneur in his early 30's, whose life is seemingly falling apart at the seams–and his journey of coming to faith while battling an angel (the Archangel Raphael) and demon on each shoulder.

Notable actors in the film include Eddie Jemison (Ocean’s 11, 12 & 13) T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh (That’s So Raven, In Living Color) and the late Bert Belasco (BET’s Let’s Stay Together).

A mix of drama and comedy, it is a film long in the works for Iverson, who previously attended UCLA and graduated with a degree in Film, TV and Digital Media.

“I set out to make a feature film about a decade ago, but had many starts and stops along the way,” Iverson tells The Island Eye News, whose career has led him to creating more than 50 short films and success in sketch comedy, as well as Hulu's former #1 web comedy series Dorm Life. “About five years ago, the concept of For Prophet came into my heart and I really felt called to make it.”

After he began writing it, “everything started to click”, from funding to casting and production.

“I realized there was a lot of potential for drama and faith, but comedy as well,” says Iverson. “Faith-based movies can be cheesy and heavy handed–kind of like sermons on video tape. I’m not trying to preach or teach. God gave us laughter and the ability to see joy in the world. When it comes to storytelling and narrative, people respond to things that make them smile and giggle and make you realize the world does have beauty in it.”

Iverson, who grew up in the Methodist Church outside of Chicago, endured his own faith journey throughout high school and his 20s.

“My rational brain was coming in. I thought I knew better than everything and anyone. I considered myself agnostic and then atheist, which led me to go on a deep spiritual dive in my 20s,” he says. “I needed to look into it all--all religions, gurus, sages, prophets. I really did my own Ph.D on the subject of God, and came out the other side a brother in Christ. It took many years to understand God's purpose for me and accept the Truth as the Truth, and I accepted Christ truly.”

He plans to continue to make more faith-based films.

“I want people to find their personal relationship with god and think about theology,” says Iverson. “Spiritual warfare is going on big time these days. The angel on one shoulder and the demon on the other. The main message I want to get across to people is: keep listening to the ‘angel’ voice and what God is asking you.”

He adds, “Viewers have been incredibly surprised how much they are laughing, smiling and crying. There are several scenes in the movie that are tear jerkers. It’s a great movie to see with family, friends and church groups.”

Learn more about For Prophet on the film’s Instagram and Facebook page, and enter for your chance to win free tickets here.