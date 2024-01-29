Charleston's Biggest Comic Con Returns to Patriots Point in February

Captain's Comic Expo (CCE), the two-day festival celebrating comic book culture, returns to Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant on February 24th and 25th. The 16th annual event will be held within the Omar Shrine Temple at 176 Patriots Point Rd.

CCE hosts over 125 tables of comic book dealers from across the southeast, toys from the past 50 years, artists and crafters of many genres, and much more. Fans and professionals will roam the hall in costumes (often called cosplay) of many styles and genres. A food truck rodeo will give hungry fans an opportunity to take a break and sample local cuisine.

Plus, CCE features a number of special guests from the world of art and pop culture. The event's special guest for 2024 is Jim Shooter, former Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics and prolific comic author. In addition, gallery artist James Mulligan will display works from his extensive works with Disney, Dreamworks, the Elvis Presley Estate, and more.

The Expo will also feature special events each day. On Saturday, Captain's will host the Star Wars 501st, who will have a cast of camera-ready Star Wars characters on stage and roaming the Expo to interact and take photos with fans.

Sunday will feature Cosplay LIVE!, an interactive cosplay experience. Cosplay pros will display their favorite projects, chat with guests, and help fans of all skill levels to improve their craft. Come dressed in your best cosplay, and you may take home a coveted “Radical Cosplay Award” ribbon.

The 16th annual Captain's Comic Expo is hosted by Captain's Comics and Toys, Charleston's No. 1 voted comic book store since 2007. To learn more about Captain's Comics and Toys visit captainscomicsandtoys.com. For additional Expo information, advanced tickets, and more visit captainscomicexpo.com.