Charleston Stage Announces 2024-2025 Season at the Dock Street Theatre

South Carolina’s largest professional theatre company, Charleston Stage, today announced their 2024-2025 lineup of eight shows, including three Tony Award-winning productions, presented at the historic Dock Street Theatre.

Season tickets go on sale April 12th and offer over 52 percent savings compared to purchasing individual show tickets. Other package options include a 5 Play MainStage package, a Build Your Own 3 Play package, a Family Series package and a four or six-voucher FlexTicket package. Click here for more information on packages.

Here's a look at this year's schedule:

“A Year with Frog and Toad” – July 20, 21, 27 and 28, 2024 (Children’s Series)

Based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved children’s book, this musical chronicles the adventures of two best friends throughout the changing seasons, celebrating friendship, nature and the simple joys of life.

“Fiddler on the Roof” – Aug. 28-Sept. 22, 2024

This nine-time Tony Award-winning musical follows a poor milkman, Tevye, as he navigates the complexities of sustaining his Jewish traditions amid drastic cultural and political changes in his vibrant community, exploring themes of love, faith and the endurance of cultural roots.

“Purlie Victorious” – Oct. 9-27, 2024

Described as “marvelously exhilarating” by The New York Times, this comedy centers aroundn Preacher Purlie as he returns to his Georgia hometown with a clever scheme to reclaim his inheritance from a tyrannical plantation owner in the Jim Crow South.

“A Christmas Carol” – Nov. 30-Dec. 22, 2024

In this original adaptation of Charles Dickens’s timeless classic (and Charleston Stage’s most popular production), miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, taking him on a journey to discover the true spirit of Christmas.

“The 39 Steps” – Jan. 22-Feb. 9, 2025

Calling all Hitchcock fans! This thrilling Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy follows Richard Hannay as he escapes from his mundane life and becomes entangled in a murder where he must race against time to solve the mystery and vindicate himself.

“Last Stop on Market Street” – Feb 1 and 8, 2025 (Children’s Series)

This musical adaptation of Matt de La Peña’s acclaimed children’s book follows the curious CJ and his grandmother on their weekly bus ride through the city, where they encounter a kaleidoscope of characters and colors, opening CJ's eyes to the beauty of the world around him.

“The Glass Menagerie” – Feb. 26-March 16, 2025

This timeless American classic and Tony Award-winning drama brings audiences into the fragile world of the Wingfield family, exploring complexities of the human experience like gender roles, escapism, familial responsibility and unfulfilled desire.

“Legally Blonde” – April 9-May 4, 2025

An adaptation of the hit film starring Reese Witherspoon, this three-time Olivier Award-winning musical is the story of Elle Woods, a seemingly superficial sorority girl who defies expectations and becomes a successful Harvard Law School student while discovering her strengths and intelligence.