Charleston Welcomes The Select: A Fusion of New American and Mediterranean Delights

As the dining scene in Charleston develops and continues to receive national and international accolades and attention, it is natural that successful restaurateurs looking to expand their footprint are being drawn to the Lowcountry. From the team behind The Select, a successful restaurant in the northern suburbs of Atlanta comes The Select Charleston.

Opened on July 5 in the corner space of the Greystar building on Meeting Street, The Select Charleston is a beautifully designed and executed restaurant. Their menu starts with a New American framework, adds some Mediterranean flavors, and rounds it out with plenty of seafood and a large number of sides.

The interior is very warm and welcoming but also vibrant, with extensive use of wood and colorful, hanging flowers as the most prominent features of the space. A full bar is framed by a large waist-to-ceiling bookcase that extends into the dining room on the other side of the bar. The bar offers a well-executed selection of classic cocktails (espresso martini, old fashioned) and puts a spin on other classic drinks with offerings such as the refreshing but not too sweet Pineapple Mezgroni (mezcal, pineapple Amaro, Aperol, and lemon), The Grantham (two kinds of whiskey, Earl Grey, rosemary, and lemon), the truly unique Banana Nutbread Old Fashioned (rye, banana liqueur, and black walnut and chocolate bitters), the luxurious Lavender Club (gin, peach liqueur, lemon, lavender, and rosemary), and the Instagram-ready Goldfinch, a rum-based honey and orange cocktail colored yellow with turmeric and served in a bird-shaped glass. In addition, there is an extensive selection of wines, beautifully displayed behind glass in the dining room, about a dozen beers from familiar names in the Charleston area (Edmund’s Oast, Coast, Munkle, Revelry, Westbrook, and Freehouse), and a broad selection of NA cocktails and drinks.

Currently offering dinner service only, The Select opens at 4 p.m. each day for happy hour, with discounted drinks, oysters, and other small bites. Iloved the vibe of the happy hour on a very warm Thursday afternoon, entering into an oasis from the heat and enjoying the fresh and thoroughly chilled cold-water oysters, the lobster slider, and umami fries with a few cold glasses of Sancerre. Despite being open for less than two weeks, the bar and restaurant are run with the precision and professionalism of some of the more established eateries in Charleston. Other patrons were wowed by the interior, eagerly snapping pictures for social media and to share with friends. My party felt right at home at the bar while we waited to eat dinner later that evening.

The dinner service did not disappoint. The restaurant was bustling during both of our visits; we had to keep our heads on a swivel to look at all of the beautiful dishes passing by. We tried almost everything on the menu, with the standouts coming from the starters, entrees, and sides sections. The Mediterranean-inspired butcher blocks were a nice spin on the classic cheese board; the ceviche and tartare were both excellent, but the lobster arancini was the star of the starters. A combination of lobster and risotto, lightly fried and served with basil pesto and aioli, we ordered it again on our second visit.

Among the salads, the burrata, tomato, and peach salad was delicious to the very last bite, and the lobster wedge was a decadent and tasty spin on the popular wedge salad. The entrees shined with the braised short ribs made with a classic French preparation; the miso golden tilefish is a terrific locally inspired riff on miso black cod; the lobster and shrimp linguine was a hit with our group; and the cowboy steak was presented in a truly impressive manner.

There are two different burgers on the menu, as well as the ever-popular steak frites, all done to perfection. There were a dozen sides available, with the forbidden rice, grilled broccolini, and sweet and spicy Brussels sprouts being the standouts.

A kids menu and a diverse dessert menu were both welcome surprises to our group. We all enjoyed the tiramisu and fruit tart during our second visit.

Overall, The Select Charleston is yet another welcome addition to the Charleston dining scene. With its large menu, good drink program, and beautiful interior, this seems destined to be a staple in this rapidly changing part of Meeting Street. Enjoying a great meal before a cocktail at Last Saint across the street, then a short walk up to The Commodore to dance the night away, is a fun way to spend an evening.