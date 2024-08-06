UPDATE: City of Charleston Extends Curfew Until 7 am Wednesday

UPDATE on 8/6/24 - Mayor William Cogswell has extended the city curfew through tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7th. The city will reassess at 7 am tomorrow.

The mayor also urged residents to stay home and stay inside.

“Our emergency crews and city staff are working around the clock to keep our residents safe," said Mayor William Cogswell. "We owe it to them to stay off of the roads. Due to people doing their part and staying home, we had no rescues overnight and no injuries to our personnel. Safety of our residents and staff is our top priority.”

As of 7:00 am, the city has received eight inches of rain and are expecting an additional three to six inches over the next 12 to 14 hours. This substantial rainfall, combined with wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph, is creating hazardous conditions for both first responders and residents.

“The curfew is not just about unnecessary restrictions but about maintaining the safety of the city and our citizens,” said Police Chief Chito Walker. “By stepping up and ensuring guidance, we aim to keep everyone safe. We know it works because the vast majority of the public has adhered to the warnings, and we need all of you to continue to make it work and to keep our city safe.”

Key Updates

Severe Flooding Expected through Thursday: According to the National Weather Association, rainfall will continue and potentially worsen through Thursday. This system has produced tornadoes in our city, and we remain under a tornado watch until 5:00pm today. Tropical storm force winds are expected to strengthen heading into Thursday.

Access to the Peninsula Remains Closed: Main thoroughfares leading into the peninsula remain closed until the curfew is lifted. The following thoroughfares are closed:

From Mount Pleasant:

17 and E Bay St

17 and Meeting St

17 and Crosstown

From 26:

26 and Mount Pleasant St.

26 and Rutledge Ave 26 and Crosstown

From West Ashley:

Savannah Hwy and Lockwood

Savannah Hwy and Crosstown

From James Island:

SC-30 and Calhoun St

From North Charleston:

Meeting Street Extension

King Street Extension

Residents Urged to Stay Home: Officials strongly advise residents to stay home tonight and throughout tomorrow. Avoid traveling during heavy rainfall and do not drive around barricades or on flooded streets. Use this link for road closures, damage reports, garage locations, and more. Be aware that wet ground and soil conditions could cause trees to fall. Act promptly, as evacuating a flooded property once roads become impassable is not advisable.

Citizens Services Desk: The Citizens Services Desk will operate 24 hours a day starting today. Residents can call or email with non-emergency questions or requests at 843-724-7311 or citizenservices@charleston-sc. gov. Spanish-speaking services are available through Charleston County Government at 843-746-3909.

Stay Informed: Residents should stay informed through local media and follow the City of Charleston's official channels for the latest updates on the storm and its impact:

City officials will continue to provide regular updates from the National Weather Service regarding the storm’s progression and local impacts.

--Original Post Below--

Due to the expected effects of Tropical Storm Debby, Charleston Mayor William Cogswell today issued a curfew for the Charleston Peninsula beginning at 11 pm tonight. The curfew will run until 10 am on Tuesday, August 6th, which is also when the city will reassess and determine if the curfew will continue.

“We will have emergency vehicles at all eight arteries of the peninsula for emergencies only,” Mayor Cogswell said. “We are prepared for this event, but for your own safety and the safety of responders, do not go out.”

Although the curfew is set for 11 pm, some roads leading into the peninsula may be closed as early as 8 pm.

Key Updates

Severe Flooding Expected: Tropical Storm Debby is expected to bring 10-12 inches of rain to the city starting at midnight. The National Weather Service warns of potentially catastrophic effects from this level of rainfall. Severe flooding is anticipated across the city, including in areas that do not typically experience flooding.

Access to the Peninsula to Close: Main thoroughfares leading into the peninsula will be closed by emergency responders starting at 11:00 PM. The Charleston Police Department will begin erecting barricades on vulnerable streets at 8:00 PM. A total of 170 barricades are already staged throughout the city. Officials will assess conditions in the morning before reopening roadways. The following thoroughfares will be closed:

From Mount Pleasant:

17 and E Bay St

17 and Meeting St

17 and Crosstown

From 26:

26 and Mount Pleasant St.

26 and Rutledge Ave 26 and Crosstown

From West Ashley:

Savannah Hwy and Lockwood

Savannah Hwy and Crosstown

From James Island:

SC-30 and Calhoun St

From North Charleston:

Meeting Street Extension

King Street Extension

Residents Urged to Stay Home: Officials strongly advise residents to stay home tonight and throughout tomorrow. Avoid traveling during heavy rainfall and do not drive around barricades or on flooded streets. Use this link for road closures, damage reports, garage locations, and more. Move valuables, medicine, and important documents to higher ground or a waterproof container. Residents in low-lying, flood-prone areas should consider relocating to higher ground, especially those in single-story homes on slabs. Be aware that wet ground and soil conditions could cause trees to fall. Act promptly, as evacuating a flooded property once roads become impassable is not advisable.

Emergency Shelter and Transportation: A general population and pet shelter is open at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Administration Building (3841 Leeds Ave). Individuals can access the shelter via normal CARTA routes.

Parking Garages Filling Up Quickly: Now is the time to move your vehicles to high ground. Below is a list of garages that still have available parking. The following city garages are open for free:

St. Phillips Street Garage (34 St. Phillips Street) (235 spots left)

Aquarium Parking Garage (24 Calhoun Street) (405 spots left)

Visitor Center Parking Garage (63 Mary Street) (FULL)

Charleston Tech Center Parking Garage (997 Morrison Drive) (475 spots left)

Queen Street Garage (93 Queen Street) (140 spots left)

West Edge Garage (99 West Edge Street) (FULL)

To take advantage of free parking, residents must press the call button upon exiting and inform the operator they are using the free storm parking.

Sandbag Distribution: As of 6:00pm, over 49,000 sandbags have been distributed throughout the city. Sandbags are no longer available at all four locations; however, sand is still available. Residents should bring their own shovels and bags, with a limit of 10 bags per residence. Distribution sites include:

1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd – Bee’s Landing Recreation Center (West Ashley)

Hampton Park, Mary Murray Dr. at Ashley Ave. – Parking Lot by Ball Fields (Peninsula)

Sevens Farms Drive – Governor’s Park Parking Lot near the Dog Park (Daniel Island)

1051 Fort Johnson Rd, Bayview Soccer Complex – Circular Drive Adjacent to Bathrooms and Concession Stand (James Island)

Citizens Services Desk: The Citizens Services Desk will operate 24 hours a day starting today. Residents can call or email with non-emergency questions or requests at 843-724-7311 or citizenservices@charleston-sc. gov . Spanish-speaking services are available through Charleston County Government at 843-746-3909.

Continued Preparations:

The Charleston Police Department has begun staging barricades at vulnerable intersections and roads throughout the city.

High-water vehicles and crews with essential resources will be deployed.

The city has lowered water levels at Colonial Lake and Lake Dotterer.

The city will clear storm drains on flood-prone streets and install temporary pumps in vulnerable areas.

Stay Informed: Residents should stay informed through local media and follow the City of Charleston's official channels for the latest updates on the storm and its impact:

City officials will continue to provide regular updates from the National Weather Service regarding the storm’s progression and local impacts.