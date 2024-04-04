City of Charleston Offering Special Event Parking Garage Rate for Bridge Run Participants

The City of Charleston will offer a special event flat parking rate of $5 for Cooper River Bridge Run participants at three downtown parking garages beginning at 5 pm on Friday, April 5th and running until 2 pm on Saturday, April 6th.

The special event rate only applies at the following garages:

Visitors Center Parking Garage on Mary Street between King and Meeting Streets

S.C. Aquarium Garage on Calhoun Street between East Bay and Concord Streets

34 St. Philip Street Garage on Saint Philip Street between George and Liberty Streets

Cars must be parked in the garage after 5 pm Friday and removed by 2 pm Saturday to receive the $5 rate.