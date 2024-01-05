City of Charleston Releases Programming for Monday's Inauguration Ceremony

The city of Charleston today released the programming for the swearing-in ceremony of Mayor-elect William Cogswell and six city councilmembers, set to take place on Monday, January 8th at noon, outside City Hall (80 Broad Street).

The inauguration will feature a musical program showcasing the talents of local community leader Christal Brown Heyward and the renowned Lowcountry Voices.

In addition, local religious leaders will unite in a collective prayer, invoking blessings upon the city and symbolizing the diversity of faith traditions within the community.

Mayor-elect Cogswell and six city councilmembers will be sworn in by The Honorable Thomas P. Morrison, Chief Municipal Court Judge. The Invocation and Benediction will be given by The Very Reverend J. Michael Wright of Grace Cathedral Church.

The event will be open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive between 11 and 11:30 am due to other events in the area that may pose traffic and parking concerns. 400 seats will be available, as well as standing room. Broad Street will be closed between Meeting and Church Streets for the ceremony.