Clemson Tigers Basketball Dancing in March Bobblehead Unveiled

To celebrate the Clemson Tigers run to the Sweet 16, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed Clemson Tigers Basketball Dancing in March Bobblehead. Tonight, Clemson will tip off against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the Men’s Basketball NCAA Tournament.

The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of Clemson.

"We’re excited to unveil this Clemson Tigers Bobblehead celebrating Clemson’s run to the Sweet 16 this March as Clemson is dancing again,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “This bobblehead is the perfect way for Clemson fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff to celebrate March Madness each year and show off their school pride year-round!”

Here are some of the details:

The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in September, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to 2,024.

Standing on a basketball court base with Clemson’s school colors, the bobblehead features Clemson’s mascot, The Tiger, dancing and wearing a basketball jersey. The backing behind the bobblehead features a basketball texture with “MARCH” across the top, a bracket, and Clemson’s logo.

The Clemson Tigers Bobblehead joins over a dozen other schools in the Dancing in March Bobblehead series that includes schools that reached the Sweet 16 in the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournaments.

The bobbleheads are now available in the museum's online store.