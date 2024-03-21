Coastal Financial Planning Group Celebrates Inclusion at Beach Cowboy Fitness Inbox

Coastal Financial Planning Group (CFPG) will host a special event on Thursday, March 28th, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at Beach Cowboy Fitness located at 1200 B Queensborough Blvd., Mount Pleasant. This gathering combines community appreciation, education, and support for a worthy cause.

CFPG recognizes the importance of giving back, and they're proud to highlight their client, Cynthia Lett, and her organization, the Beach Cowboy Fitness Foundation. This foundation provides scholarships for special needs children and adults to participate in their inclusive fitness programs at no cost.

"Beach Cowboy Fitness is excited to be showcased by Coastal Financial Planning Group and allowed to share the life-changing work we do with the special needs community in the Charleston area," remarked Cynthia W. Lett, Executive Director/CEO of Beach Cowboy Fitness. "According to the Census, at least 37% of the public can be called Special Needs if you include Autism, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, ADHD, Anxiety Disorder, Blindness, Deafness, PTSD, Brain tumors, Intellectual disabilities, Sensory Integration Disorder and Developmental disabilities. Many of our fellow residents don't have the opportunity to have a safe facility managed by educated special needs trainers in which to get fit, learn new skills, and have fun. Beach Cowboy Fitness is the first and only of its kind in this area that serves this deserving and underserved community. We are grateful to be able to tell our story to more of our neighbors and thank CPFG for their amazing support."

Estate planning expert, Attorney Seth Levy, will also be on hand to provide insights on creating special needs trusts. David Roemer, with firsthand experience managing a trust as an executor for his sister's special needs trust, will share his perspective as well. Both will be available to answer your questions.

The event promises to be a valuable experience for everyone. CFPG's clients will bring their own special needs family members, and attendees are encouraged to do the same. Food, drinks, and inspirational talks from special needs advocates are planned to enhance the evening.

RSVP is requested to ensure accurate headcount. RSVP to nathan@cfpgroup.biz to confirm attendance.