Cougars' Comeback Falls Short in Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. – The College of Charleston women's basketball team fell in the second round of the WNIT at Illinois State, 74-67.

The Cougars struggled to score in the first ten minutes, shooting just 26 percent from the field. In the second, shots started to fall for Charleston, outscoring the Redbirds and leaving the Cougars with a single-point deficit heading into the break.

Jenna Annecchiarico started heating up in the third, knocking down nine points to cut the deficit to four. In the final 10 minutes of play, Taryn Barbot knocked down a three to tie the game at 60. A shot beyond the arc from Illinois State was answered immediately by Jada Logan to keep the score even with just minutes left in the game.

Clutch free throws from the Redbirds gave them the advantage to end the game, as the Cougars were unable to answer in the final two minutes of play.

The Cougars end their record-breaking season with 22 wins and their first postseason berth since 2014.

Key Cougars

Annecchiarico knocked down 26 points with four shots beyond the paint.

Logan neared a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Zoe McCrary led the team with 11 rebounds.

Taryn Barbot tallied double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Game Notes