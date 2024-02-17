Dancing on the Cooper Series Returns March 22nd to the Mount Pleasant Pier

Charleston County Parks’ live music series on the Mount Pleasant Pier, Dancing on the Cooper, will return in March. New this year, the event will be held on select Friday evenings. The season’s first Dancing on the Cooper will be on March 22nd and will feature Vinyl Daze performing classic oldies, beach music, and rock hits.

Dancing on the Cooper opens at 7 pm and live music will play until 10 pm. Filled with great music from a different local band each month, coupled with stunning views of Charleston and lots of fun, Dancing on the Cooper is a great way to kick off the weekend on select Fridays this spring and summer. Guests will enjoy dancing to a variety of live musical genres throughout the season, including beach/shag, funk/soul, rock, country, Motown, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and today’s greatest hits.

This year’s musical lineup is:

Tickets to Dancing on the Cooper are $10 per person in advance and can be purchased by visiting CharlestonCountyParks.com. Events are expected to sell out, so advance purchase is recommended if available. If not sold out, tickets can be purchased on site at the event for $15 per person (credit card purchase only).

Beverages will be available for purchase on site at the event. Food and snacks will be available for purchase at the River Watch Café and Gift Shop, which is located at the entrance to the pier. View the café menu here. Outside food, alcohol and coolers will not be allowed. Smoking and vaping are not permitted. Pets will not be allowed on the pier.

Seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to bring chairs. Chairs are not permitted within the dance area.

The Mount Pleasant Pier is located at 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr Blvd. Part of the Memorial Waterfront Park complex, the 1250-foot long Mount Pleasant Pier stretches out into Charleston Harbor under the foot of the Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge. Due to a current construction project on the final expansion of Memorial Waterfront Park under the Ravenel Bridge, parking is limited at the Mount Pleasant Pier. Carpooling or ridesharing is recommended. Free first-come, first-served parking is available at the Mount Pleasant Pier. There is a private parking garage available in nearby Ferry Wharf for an additional fee.