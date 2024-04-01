Do the COCO

The clay is groomed and the balls are flying out on Daniel Island, as the largest women’s only professional tennis tournament in North America kicks into gear this week. The Credit One Charleston Open (COCO)takes place March 30th through April 7th at the Credit One Stadium and the LTP Daniel Island tennis center.

This year’s event features nine top 20 players, including defending champion Ons Jabeur from Tunisia, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, alongside Americans Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and hometown hopeful Emma Navarro. Navarro, who broke into the top 20 for the first time earlier this year, is the daughter of Charleston-based businessman and philanthropist Ben Navarro, who owns the tournament.

Other tennis stars calling Charleston home this week include Miami Open winner Danielle Collins, past Charleston champion Sloane Stephens, and past Grand Slam champions Caroline Wozniacki, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, and Sophia Kenin. Mount Pleasant’s Shelby Rogers is also playing, having received a wild card into the tournament.

While qualifying matches took place this past weekend, much of the action starts on Tuesday, April 2nd, as the seeded players in the main draw get underway. Tickets are still available for the tournament and start at $40, $35 for seniors. Children 16 and under get in for free.

From Family Circle to COCO, and still a player favorite

This is the 52nd year for the tournament, which began in Hilton Head, SC, in 1973 and moved to Charleston in 2001. Formerly known as the Family Circle Cup, it was rechristened the Volvo Car Open after its new sponsor in 2015, before becoming the Credit One Charleston Open in 2021.

The first clay court stop on the women’s WTA tour, the Charleston Open is seen as a good transition tournament between the hardcourts of Indian Wells and Miami (two back-to-back tournaments known as the “sunshine double”) and the start of the red clay season in Europe, which culminates in the French Open Grand Slam in May. “It’s a smoother transition, from hard courts to green clay, then to red,” says Maria Sakkari of Greece, current World No. 9. “I can’t think of a better way to go into the clay season.”

In part because of this positioning between the hardcourts of the US and the clay courts of Europe, as well as being just up the road from the Miami tournament, which ended last weekend, the WTA 500 tournament in Charleston attracts many big name players, making it a must-do event for tennis fans.

With four courts of match play, including the stadium court, and a robust doubles tournament this year featuring past Charleston champion Madison Keys playing with Taylor Townsend, and former Wimbledon mixed-doubles champion Heather Watson of Great Britain partnering with fellow Brit Olivia Nicholls, there’s plenty of action to catch all week.

There’s also lots of fun to be had outside of watching tennis, including a kids zone that runs through Friday April 5th this year ━ in honor of Spring Break. Pickleball and Padel ball courts are available for spectators to try their hand at some ball play, plus the popular glow-in-the-dark tennis game Har-Tru “Play On After Dark” returns on the evening of Thursday, April 6. A USTA fan zone is a great place to put your own tennis skills to the test with games like Speed of Serve, Ball Kid and Knock ‘em Down Challenges.

The Charleston tournament is a favorite among the players on the WTA tour, with many returning year after year. “We get treated better almost than any other event here,” says Jessica Pegula, World No. 5 and a one-time Charleston resident who grew up in Hilton Head. “I love coming here and staying out at the beach, it’s such a fun, relaxing vibe.”

Ons Jabeur, who won the tournament last year, says she loves it here so much she would even consider living in Charleston. But what she loves most is the crowd. “I feel like the crowd here brings something else in me,” she says. “I love how they cheer for me, it feels so nice to play here.”

So, be sure to head on out to Daniel Island this week to cheer on these impressive ladies and enjoy some world class tennis.

Tickets can be purchased online at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling (843) 856-7900. For additional information, please email tickets@charlestontennisllc.com or visit creditonecharlestonopen.com.