Downtown Charleston's Harken Cafe is No Longer A Hidden Gem

“Harken,” Who goes there? I do, frequently, and I’m certainly not the only one. Yes, it’s official - the secret is out on this gem. Tucked and nestled quietly on the ever-so-quaint Queen Street in the French Quarter, is the comfy, cozy café aptly named, Harken; meaning to listen, take notice. Apropos for this petite piece of perfection serving up sweet and savory, healthy, housemade deliciousness. From muffins, scones, biscuits, buns, darling little hand pies and cakes, and focaccia to house-made nut butters - all from scratch. Harken Cafe also uses the freshest and best ingredients from local purveyors and the proof is in every single bite.

As you step inside, you’re welcomed and surrounded by the warm lighting; rustic, distressed wood walls in earthy colored hues of greens, and shades of blue; exposed brick; and beautiful beamed ceilings. An apothecary cabinet lovingly decorated with worldly books, woven baskets, and aged vases make the prettiest little coffee-fixing bar you’ve ever seen.

You are immediately transported to a vintage café somewhere in Europe. It is cozy, cute, eclectic, not the kind of place you want to just grab and go. This is the place where you find a corner table and turn off your phone to truly enjoy your food, your cappuccino, or perhaps, a peppermint matcha tea latte. For all of you café lovers, I promise you will certainly appreciate the adorable atmosphere, as you dine in with your favorite lunch date, and a little conversation over a lovely table either inside or on the patio.

The tables are adorned with darling little tea tins with pretty little plants in them which make for a warm and welcoming environment. There is also French music playing in the background that adds to the ambiance (Yes, if you couldn’t tell, I wouldn’t mind taking up residency here). There are also pretty green plants in the entry way that have most certainly been tended to as the green leaf vines drape down to the floor. As you admire them, you cannot help but discover the flower-shaped mosaic tile you are standing on at the entrance. I stare at it for a moment and wish it were on a pretty sweater or a t-shirt (wink - wink merch?) Ah, but I digress.

A little advice would be to grab yourself a menu immediately because if you’re like me, and want everything all at once, you may need a moment or two to ponder. While it is a fairly simple menu, the flavors are carefully curated, and each unique bite is a bite you will want to savor.

There is one other caveat - your drink. From cappuccinos to the “Sinckerdoodle Caramel Latte” to the “Dirty Tumeric Chai Latte” - all tough choices, so take note that as you decide on your meal, relax, and admire the warmth and love of this sweet café all around you. Don’t worry, you really can’t go wrong with your order, as it is all home made with love. And keep in mind foodie friends, there’s always next time, because like me, you will be back…frequently.

Breakfast is served here at Harken, as they open at 7 am. Start your morning off with the popular breakfast sandwich, “Butter Me Up,” made with their housemade Ricotta biscuit filled with an egg souffle, pickled shallot, and herby cheese, or one might want to opt for the “Wholy City Quiche.” The ingredients vary based on the seasons, and on a recent visit, one was filled with some spring zucchini, yellow squash, sweet potato, corn, some sharp cheddar cheese, and ricotta.

I do enjoy a tasty breakfast, but today I was on a lunch mission. My go-to is “The GG Bowl” which stands for Greens + Grains, and I always plan ahead for this delectable dish. It is one heck of a big, bright, beautiful bowl filled plentifully with their housemade salads - almost like a “tasting” if you will. The bowl is generously topped off with the hummus of the day, (spinach pesto today) and a giant, fluffy piece of housemade focaccia, and a drizzle of olive oil.

One of the salads included white beans with English peas, avocado, fresh mint, dill, basil, cilantro, parsley, sunflower, and pumpkin seeds tossed in a spinach pesto dressing. Every single fresh ingredient of that scrumptious salad has its own distinct taste while complemented by the other ingredients. Nothing is lost.

I feel it is also important to note that the gracious crew at Harken fill your bowl with five samplings of salads that are all different and all equally divine. A few of the choices are a “Green Goddess Pasta Salad,” which consists of orecchiette pasta, green olives, zucchini, and feta bathed in a luscious Green Goddess dressing and a savory “Dilly Ceasar” – which has a slight twist: romaine, pickled red onion (my favorite bite right there), complemented by dill, green beans, and sweet strawberries with a garlicky Caesar dressing. A “Chili Scallion Potato” salad with roasted potatoes, chili, scallions, garlic, cilantro, and citrus is another mouthful of unexpected flavors.

By the way, portions here are nothing short of generous! And that doesn’t even cover the daily sandwiches, but trust me – get there before noon or chances are, they’ll be sold out.

There is love in this place. You can just feel it. From customer service right down to the last crumb on your plate. The owners got this one right. It is a simple recipe to be replicated. Every inch of this café, everywhere your eyes wander, is simply a sweet surprise. Each and every detail makes you feel like they have been waiting for you. It’s as if the last batch has been baked, the last salad created, the final pan of focaccia has been pulled from the oven, warm and salted just so, the tables are set up, the dining room is perfect now, the coffee is on, and the tea is brewing, so let’s open the doors and welcome our friends. That’s the message I feel every single time. So, take notice, if you haven’t already, Harken is truly an experience for café and food lovers alike. It will bring you back again and again for your favorite “go-to,” or to try something new. All the more reason to become another one of their loved locals. You will always feel welcome and at home here.

I just love it here. I think you will too. What are you waiting for? Andiamo! Allez! Let’s go!

Harken Café is located at 62 Queen Street.

They are open: