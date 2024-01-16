Dr. Troy Hall to Keynote SocialHRCamp’s First Time Hosting in Charleston

Renowned talent retention expert Dr. Troy Hall (pictured) will keynote the SocialHRCamp on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Omatic Software in Mount Pleasant. The event theme is "Unifying HR and HR Tech: A Path to Innovation" for the Charleston HR/Recruitment community.

His topic of discussion will be connecting cohesion and technology. He remarked that, “connecting cohesion and technology combines two powerful influences that shape mindset, work, and culture.”

HR technology plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of work, notably enabling HR teams to deliver huge value to their organizations. This event is all about exploring the dynamic synergy between HR strategies and practices and cutting-edge HR technology. In an era where innovation is the key to organizational success, SocialHRCamp Charleston aims to bridge the gap between HR management and the transformative potential of technology.

To find out more about the event and to register go here: https://goscalehr.com/event/ socialhrcamp-charleston/.