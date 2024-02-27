Four Battery Matches Selected for National Television on CBS, ESPN

The Charleston Battery are set to feature on four nationally televised games during the 2024 USL Championship regular season, the league announced Tuesday.

Charleston’s April 9th home game against Louisville City FC and May 29th away game against Monterey Bay FC will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The Battery then return to ESPN2 primetime on June 22nd, away against Phoenix Rising FC, and on July 5th, home against Birmingham Legion FC.

Important to note, the game against Birmingham was originally scheduled for July 6 but is now set for July 5th.

With two high-profile home matches on national television, fans across the U.S. will have a chance to see Patriots Point shine in primetime, in addition to the Battery facing top competition in the Eastern Conference.

“This announcement is huge for the USL, the Battery and our amazing partners,” said Julian Clanton, the Battery’s chief revenue officer. “Having four nationally televised matches, including two at home, will provide the team a well-deserved opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage.

“We are equally excited for our wonderful partners who entrust us with their brands and are now rewarded with the ability to broaden their audience and reach soccer fans across the country.”

Charleston and Phoenix’s clash on June 22nd will feature a rematch of the 2023 USL Championship Final.

The selection of nationally televised games for the Battery comes on the heels of the club’s record-breaking 2023 campaign when the team defied the odds to reach the Final.

The announcement also follows up the USL’s new multi-year media rights agreement with ESPN that will see more than 400 live matches per year of the Championship and League One air on ESPN platforms. Additionally, the USL’s media package is completed with the landmark multi-year rights agreement with CBS Sports to air 100 USL matches annually across the CBS Television Network and Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

There will be a total of 35 USL matches broadcasting on national television this year, including three additional TBD games on ESPN announced at a later date, three playoff broadcasts, and the Championship Final and League One Final.