FREE Personal Training Event for Men 45+ Scheduled for April 13th

Calling all mature men, aged 45+, are you looking to transform your life with renewed strength and vitality? Then you won't want to miss out on Sweet Strength Studio's FREE personal training event with coach Breeze Timmons on Saturday, April 13th, 2024.

With a foundation forged in training alongside Olympic gold medalists and a mastery of powerlifting, Breeze offers a distinguished and robust training journey tailored for mature men aged 45 and over. This program is designed to transform your physical and mental resilience, and unlock new realms of strength and vitality. Breeze is skilled in working with mature men with injuries.

There are two sessions to choose from for registration:

Session 1: 11:15 am to 12:15 pm

Session 2: 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm

While sessions with Breeze Timmons are typically private (one-on-one), this event will allow up to 4 men per session. Here are some other details:

Men only

Intended for mature men aged 45+

For beginners looking to take their first steps towards fitness transformation

Arrive wearing exercise clothing.

You can register here: Free Personal Training Event with Sweet Strength Fitness Studio (ticketstripe.com)

Sweet Strength Studio is located at 1136 Hungry Neck Blvd suite in Mt. Pleasant.