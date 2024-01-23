Governor’s 2024 State of the State Address to Broadcast and Stream Live on South Carolina ETV

South Carolina’s 2024 Gubernatorial State of the State address, along with the Democratic message and interviews with legislators, will broadcast live on SCETV-HD on Wednesday, Januray 24th beginning at 7 pm. Governor Henry McMaster will discuss his priorities and goals for the 2024 legislative session before a joint session of the General Assembly in the South Carolina House Chambers in Columbia.

Gavin Jackson, host of SCETV’s weekly public affairs show This Week in South Carolina and the weekly South Carolina Lede podcast, will host interviews with key legislators following the Democratic message.

Viewers can access the broadcast of the 2024 Gubernatorial State of the State address via livestream on the SCETV website; by using a digital antenna; or through cable, satellite and streaming live TV providers. Further information about accessing SCETV’s network is available on the SCETV website.

The speech, Democratic message and interviews with legislators will also stream live on the SCETV Facebook page and YouTube channel.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2023 GUBERNATORIAL STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS