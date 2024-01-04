Hotel Bennett Offering Non-Spirited Cocktails for Dry January

If you're taking part in Dry January, Hotel Bennett has some mocktails for you to try. The property recently launched their "Non-spirited Menu" so that all guests could enjoy an elevated beverage experience, without the need for alcohol.

The following 'cocktails' using 'spiritless' spirits are currently served in both Camellias, as well as the hotel's signature restaurant, Gabrielle:

NON-SPIRITED COCKTAILS ($16 each)

Apple of My Eye

Kentucky 74, Lemon, Chai, Apple Cider

Time After Thyme

Seedlip 92, Pomegranate, Lemon, Thyme

Berry Merry (pictured)