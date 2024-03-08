Introducing: Single in the Holy City

Expand Farina

Some people are scared of the word “single.” Too quickly, it becomes synonymous with lonely. Alone. Sad.

That’s not how I see it in my world. When you’re 27-about-to-turn-28, have the best group of girlfriends you could ask for, live in your favorite city, and are following your dreams…single becomes just another adjective. Not the only one.

I’m Nicole Farina, founder of The Charleston Diaries and resident single girl.

I’ve spent plenty of time dating and exploring the… interesting… single men that Charleston has to offer. But more importantly, I’ve also spent time dating myself and my city.

I moved to Charleston not to find a man, but to find myself. Mission accomplished. Well, maybe not fully, but we’re on the right track.

While the Carrie Bradshaw trope of a young, single female writer living in a city “just trying to figure it out” with her girlfriends tends to be overdone, in this case, it’s my truth. So, I’m owning it. Building my dream business and writing this column is my Carrie Bradshaw moment.

I mean, I can’t help it. I was an English major after all, with big dreams of putting pen to paper and fingers to keyboard to bring my imagination and stories to life.

But it’s funny, I had a very Carrie moment this past July.

A part of my business is planning and hosting events around Charleston. I had just finished (still to this day) my favorite event: a Barbie Party at Share House. It was one of those days where everything just worked out. My dress, which was undoubtedly the ultimate Barbie dress, kept having shipment delays. I’m usually an optimist, but I expected the worst: it wouldn’t get here in time. It arrived at my house that afternoon, and more importantly, fit like a glove.

The event sold out four hours prior. My first sold out event, after doing events for almost a year. The decorations, the goodie bags, the music, the outfits…the entire party went off without a hitch. It was as if it was pulled straight from my Barbie Dreamhouse. And to top it all off, The Post and Courier, home to my very first job in Charleston, was there to cover it for the front page of the Saturday newspaper.

Couldn’t make it perfect if I tried. Right?

Well, here’s the catch: I was broken up with a week before. And as I’m sure you know, the feelings that latch onto you post-breakup are heavy, and have a terrible talent at staining anything good.

After the Barbie party, I went out with my friends. At the end of the night, we wandered over to a halal truck for some street meat.

We called our Ubers. My friends got in theirs and mine was still a few minutes away, so I waited alone on the side of King Street. And yes, I know that’s not the most safe, but that’s besides the point.

As I stood there waiting, in my pink, sequin, feathered dress with sparkly heels, holding my street meat, it started to rain. And I thought to myself, damn. I’m all alone.

And I let myself be sad about that. I let the breakup takeover, not even thinking about the huge success I had earlier that night. I had tunnel vision.

But 12 hours later, I snapped out of it. I talked to one of my best friends Allie, and she reminded me of my independence, my strength, and my accomplishments. And most importantly, that there’s only one person in this life that will always be there for us: ourselves.

So while yes, I was and am alone, that’s okay. And I knew that. I always have. But sometimes, we just need a little reality check.

She helped me reframe the mindset: I was so giving Carrie Bradshaw. Fresh out of a breakup, dressed in glam on the side of the street, just had a career high, and trying to figure out what’s next, because it’s definitely something big. Weren’t those the best episodes to watch, anyways?

If there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s how to be single. But especially, how to enjoy it.

So, welcome to Single in the Holy City. It’s giving Sex & the City a la Charleston, except I haven’t found my Mr. Big at Uptown Social or on Hinge…yet.

Gone are the days of feeling embarrassed or shameful about being single, because wake up, people! We live in Charleston. The sun is shining, we’re surrounded by water, and the vibes are vibing 100% of the time.

While Charleston is a romantic city, we all have room to thrive. So stick with me, and I’ll show you how. And just like Carrie orders her Cosmos, I’ll be at Share House ordering my orange crushes.