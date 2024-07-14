Irene Rose to Release New Single on July 26

Summerville native and Grand Ole Opry nominee, Irene Rose has announced the release of her new single, "It's Ok To Make Mistakes," on July 26th. Rose says this upbeat dance track "delivers a timeless message of resilience and tenacity, reminding both children and adults that mistakes are a natural part of learning and growing."

“When you’re shaking scared, still give it a shot ‘cause you’re getting there believe it or not,” Rose sings on the track. The lyrics are meant to speak directly to real-life situations kids face from sports games to stage fright. The song encourages listeners to view mistakes as opportunities for growth and to trust that perseverance will lead to success.

In today's digital age, where kids constantly see the “highlight reel” of others’ lives, Rose says it's crucial for them to understand that perfection isn't immediate.

With extensive experience in the special needs community, Rose crafted this song to inspire children who may need extra encouragement to keep trying. Her work with organizations like Just Bee and events like the Mount Pleasant Towne Center Lights and Love festival, along with her involvement with autistic, Down syndrome, and deaf communities, reflects her deep commitment. Rose hopes "It's Ok To Make Mistakes" will be an anthem of resolve and determination for all.

Currently nominated for a Josie Award in Nashville, TN for Best Children’s Music Creator/Performer at the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame, Rose continues to make significant strides in the music industry.

"It's Ok To Make Mistakes" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. You can pre-save the song now.