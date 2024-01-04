Junior League of Charleston to Host Women’s Training Seminar on January 20th

The Junior League of Charleston (JLC) a women’s leadership organization devoted to training the next generation of female leaders, will offer a training to the community, “Electrify Your Life – Design Your Future, Improve Your Well-being,” on Saturday, January 20th, at the College of Charleston School of Business (5 Liberty Street).

This training will have three seminars with a focus on getting your life back in focus. The pandemic and new “norms” in the past few years have caused disruptions and this training will help make 2024 the best year yet! The event is open to the public and will take place from 8:30am to 12noon on January 20. The cost is $25. Attendees will leave with a workbook so they are able to continue to improve their well-being, and snacks will be provided.

Keynote speaker for the day will be Naomi Hirabayashi. She is the co-founder of Shine, a trailblazing platform that revolutionized the wellness industry. Founded in 2016, Shine quickly became a meaningful leader in the movement for inclusive mental wellness – receiving recognition from Apple as Best of 2018 and 2020, Google as Standout Well-being App, and the American Psychological Association for Best App for people of color. In 2022, Shine was bought by Headspace, one of the leading mental health companies, to provide more inclusive and representative self-care content to its global member base. Prior to Shine, Naomi was the Chief Marketing Officer at Do Something, a non-profit she helped scale from 0 to 5 million members. Naomi and her work have been featured in media such as Good Morning America, the Wall Street Journal, CBS News, CNN, Glamour and more.

The morning culminates with three small group sessions for women to navigate their way through life, work, and family. The first session will focus on Radiant Living, the Elements of Fulfillment. The second session, Well-being Unleashed: A Journey of Self-Discovery, intends to determine where each attendee wants to go in life. The third session, Navigating Life, Living and Leadership in Today’s World provides tools and encourages attendees to envision and successfully plan their future. Attendees should be able to leave with the beginnings of a concrete plan to move forward and increase their well-being.

“We invite women in our community to join us for inspiring sessions and discussions about how all of us can improve our well-being, electrify our lives and utilize that to make an impact here in Charleston,” states Amy Jenkins, Executive Director of the JLC. This is a great event for women at any stage of life and/or career. The goal is that this training summit will “Electrify Your Life” by providing insight into self-discovery, mental well-being, and assistance with planning one’s future.

For more information, visit here. To register and make $25 payment, click here.