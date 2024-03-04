Lauren Daigle to Play Credit One Stadium in August

Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle will bring "The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour" to the Credit One Stadium on Thursday, August 1st at 7 pm. She'll be joined by special guest Blessing Offer.

Daigle first gained major attention with her 2015 album How Can It Be, which earned her a Grammy nomination. The title track of the album became a massive hit, giving her a spot on the Billboard Christian music charts.

Her follow-up album, Look Up Child, featured the song "You Say," which became a crossover hit, earning Daigle two Grammy Awards, including Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 8th at 10 am, while pre-sales start on Tuesday, March 5th at 10 am.

