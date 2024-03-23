Logan Leads Cougars Past USC Upstate in WNIT First Round

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The College of Charleston women's basketball team cruised past USC Upstate in the first round of the WNIT, 78-60.

The Cougars outscored the Spartans in three of the four quarters to secure the victory. USC Upstate finished the first quarter with an eight-point run to take the lead heading into the second, but Charleston knocked down 23 points in the second to take back the lead.

Jada Logan held the first seven of nine points for the Cougars, finishing the game with a career high 34 points against her former team. Logan also tallied 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Three more Cougars tallied double digits, as a 23-point fourth quarter propelled Charleston to a comfortable victory. Taryn Barbot downed three shots beyond the arc for a total of 16 points on the day, followed by Alexis Andrews with 12 and Jenna Annecchiarico with 10.

The Cougars advance to the second round of the WNIT, marking their first postseason victory since the 2013-14 season.

Key Cougars

Logan dropped 34 points with 10 rebounds on her former school for a career high. Logan also finished the night with six three-pointers.

Annecchiarico tallied six assists with 10 points.

Zoe McCrary led the team with three blocks.

Game Notes

The Cougars have reached 22 wins on the season, the most since 2010 and only the third time in program history with a 20+ win season.

Charleston finds its first postseason victory in a decade.

Up Next

The Cougars will travel to Normal, Ill. for the second round of the WNIT to take on Illinois State. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.