Longtime Charleston Sheriff Al Cannon Endorses Carl Ritchie in Bid for Sheriff

Sheriff Al Cannon, who served 33 years as Charleston County’s top law enforcement officer, announced today that he is endorsing Mount Pleasant Councilman and former Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie (pictured) for the post this year.

“Chief Carl Ritchie is the most qualified lawman candidate for Charleston County Sheriff, and he has my full support and endorsement,” said Sheriff Cannon. “As a law enforcement officer of more than three decades, Chief Ritchie has earned the respect of fellow officers, agencies, and the community. Chief Ritchie is a proven and trusted public safety leader, who led the Mount Pleasant Police Department to two Gold Standard reaccreditations and made the city one of the safest in the nation. Chief Ritchie’s public safety leadership and reputation is desperately needed in the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office today. I am confident that Chief Ritchie will not only rebuild the relationships between the Sheriff’s Office and area law enforcement agencies but also, and more importantly, keep our community safe.”

Chief Ritchie expressed his gratitude for Sheriff Cannon’s endorsement and his longtime service as sheriff.

“As a fellow Air Force Veteran, as a dedicated law enforcement officer, as a Constitutional attorney, and as a transformative Lowcountry leader – Sheriff Cannon has proven his commitment to service and his passion for our community,” said Chief Ritchie. “I am truly humbled and honored to have earned the endorsement of Sheriff Al Cannon. With his support, I will continue to work tirelessly to win this campaign and serve as Sheriff with integrity, honor, and respect.”