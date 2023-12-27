Mac Deford Announces District-Wide Tour for U.S. Congressional Campaign

Mac Deford, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in South Carolina’s First Congressional District, today announced a planned district-wide tour. Over the next few months, Deford will travel throughout the Lowcountry to engage directly with voters and discuss their concerns as the 2024 elections draw near.

Deford, having served in the U.S. Coast Guard and as an attorney for local governments, is seeking to meet with the voters he aims to represent. He emphasized the importance of voter outreach by saying, “This tour is a commitment to the people of the Lowcountry. I’m applying for a job - to represent the citizens of the First District, and it’s my duty to listen and understand their concerns.”

Deford added, “At 34, I stand for a new generation of American leadership, one that is eager to listen, learn, and put the best solutions into action. I believe voters want public officials who place integrity and service above self-interested pursuits and showmanship. It’s time to elect candidates who are serious about getting things done and to end the reality TV nature of politics we see in Washington today.”

In another statement, Deford addressed the broader context of the upcoming elections, “The 2024 elections will be a defining moment for our country. We are at a crossroads, not just in terms of choosing our elected officials but also what path our nation will take. We will decide if we uphold our democratic values or drift towards a darker chapter. Deford added, “I believe this will be an election where seasoned leadership and new voices come together. I am optimistic that 2024 will be the year we choose to uphold our democracy, reelect President Biden, and usher in a new generation of leaders who are ready to address the challenges we face today.”

The campaign will announce tour dates, times, and locations on the campaign’s website at www.DefordforCongress.com.