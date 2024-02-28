Mellow Mushroom Kicks off Spring with Limited Time Only Menu Items

Mellow Mushroom, the stone-baked pizza bakers, is kicking off spring with the return of a few limited-time-only favorites available beginning March 5th through May 13th.

For that limited time only, guests can enjoy Cuban flavors with the return of the Wild in Havana Pizza and the Havana Hoagie. First introduced to Mellow Mushroom’s menu in 2020, these Cuban-inspired items are back for spring and will be available across all Mellow Mushroom locations - both in-store and online.

See below for menu details:

Wild in Havana Pizza – marinated pork, ham, salami, Swiss & mozzarella cheeses, diced pickles & mayo-mustard drizzle.

Havana Hoagie – grilled pulled pork, ham, pickle slices, Swiss cheese melted on top & the perfect amount of mustard. Available as a half or whole.

You can learn more at mellowmushroom.com.