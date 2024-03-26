Moore Officially Files to Run for Congress in SC-01

Michael B. Moore, a Democrat running for the U.S. House of Representatives in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, will officially filed his Statement of Intent of Candidacy and Party Pledge with the South Carolina Election Commission in Columbia this morning. Moore will hold a post-filing press conference at 4 pm at Memorial Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant.

"Today, I'm excited to file to run for Congress in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District," Moore said. "Although I'll be competing in the Democratic primary, I intend to serve as a freethinking, commonsense advocate for young people, seniors, and working families. My business background, community leadership, and family legacy of service to the Lowcountry all equip me to deliver real results for the good people of this swing district. In the months ahead, I look forward to continuing to share our hopeful vision for the future of SC-01."

On March 7th, Moore formally launched his campaign for Congress with two events in Beaufort and Charleston attended by more than 200 supporters and hosted by dozens of elected officials, community leaders, and Lowcountry residents.

On Monday, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union announced its support for Moore's candidacy — the first major labor endorsement in the race for SC-01.

On the fundraising front, Moore's campaign finished the month of January with nearly $114,000 cash on hand, raising more than $45,000 from 723 new contributions. Of the campaign's 678 individual donors in the first month of the year, 485 (more than 70 percent) were first-time contributors to the campaign.