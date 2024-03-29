Moore Responds to Federal Court's Ruling in SC-01 Racial Gerrymandering Case

Michael B. Moore, a Democrat running for the U.S. House of Representatives in South Carolina's 1st congressional district, today issued the following statement in response to a federal court's ruling in the SC-01 racial gerrymandering case:

"As I've said repeatedly throughout this campaign, I respect the rule of law and the results of our justice system. I intend to honor the court's ruling and will continue to work hard to earn the support of voters throughout the Lowcountry.

Regardless of the congressional map, this race is all about connecting with folks in South Carolina's coastal communities — and offering them an honest, commonsense alternative to Nancy Mace's attention-seeking antics and political extremism.

Every single day on the trail, our campaign is sharing a hopeful vision for the future of South Carolina that resonates across district lines. We have a plan to win in November, no matter the playing field, and we're more confident than ever about our footing in the fight for SC-01."