Motley Rice Sues Over Claims of Lead in Applesauce Consumed by Children

Motley Rice, the Mount Pleasant-based litigation firm, has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches on behalf of parents alleging the toxic lead poisoning of their two minor children. The complaint claims that excessive levels of lead were found in the product, causing significant lifelong harm to the children's health and quality of life.

In October, the FDA reported that the manufacturer issued a voluntary recall of the products “due to elevated lead levels,” but recent news from several national outlets has indicated that WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree products may still be on shelves at Family Dollar and Dollar Tree combination stores.

While the parents in this case are from North Carolina, this issue touches South Carolina families as well. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced their ongoing investigation on critical safety issue on January 8, 2023.

According to Motley Rice:

There are at least 3 DHEC cases involving children located in South Carolina.

More than 20,000 South Carolina food retailers have been notified of this safety crisis recall by DHEC’s Rapid Response team, requesting they remove the products from their store shelves.

In one case, lead levels were more than 1,100 times the FDA standard for food intended for children of 0.01 part per million

You can learn more about the lawsuit here.