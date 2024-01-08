Mount Pleasant Announces Early Closure of Town Hall and Facilities Due to Anticipated Severe Weather

In anticipation of the impending severe weather conditions, Mount Pleasant Town Hall and Town facilities will close at noon Tuesday, January 9th.

To mitigate potential disruptions to Town services, operations will proceed uninterrupted with the following considerations:

All Town of Mount Pleasant Administrative Offices will close at 12:00 PM Tuesday, January 9 and reopen Wednesday, January 10.

Staff will telework and can be contacted by email and phone.

All public safety employees will continue to work through the weather event. There will not be a reduction in public safety staffing.

Morning Municipal Court to remain as scheduled.

All Recreation facilities will close at 12:00 PM Tuesday, January 9. Stay tuned about recreation activities at www.rainedout.com

Remaining waste management collections scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday will be delayed by one day this week. Please secure all roll cart containers as this storm passes.

The Tuesday, January 9 Town Council Meeting has been postponed to Wednesday, January 10. View the Calendar at www.tompsc.com.

As always, the safety of our community is our top priority, and we encourage all residents to stay informed about the weather conditions, take necessary precautions, and avoid unnecessary travel.