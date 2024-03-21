Mount Pleasant Chamber Scholarship Opportunity for High School Seniors Inbox

The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) has announced scholarship applications are open for 2024 high school seniors residing East of the Cooper. Applications for the $4000 scholarship are due by April 15th. The recipient will be recognized at the Chamber luncheon, to be held on Thursday, May 16th, at Alhambra Hall.

The MPCC scholarship program honors the memory of Mount Pleasant resident, Joe Brinson. Throughout Joe’s 30 plus year career in the electrical industry, he played a vital role in numerous educational organizations throughout the Carolinas, including the Construction Education Foundation.

“It was truly an honor to receive this award, and it has opened up so many opportunities for me,” declared last year’s scholarship recipient, Allison Scolnick. “I am now in my first year at the University of South Carolina studying sales. I have had the opportunity to participate in and win a sales case competition, volunteer in the Columbia community, and work as an inside sales agent. I absolutely love the connections I gained from the chamber, which led me to the pleasure of interning with Mount Pleasant Towne Center last summer…[MPCC has] accelerated my academic journey, and I can't wait for the next student to have the opportunity to jumpstart their academic career like it did mine! So excited for more to come, to build my network, and to gain more work experience in the Mount Pleasant area.”

This scholarship program is intended to encourage and support students aspiring to a career in business. In addition to the application, the applicant must submit at least one letter of recommendation and one personal statement/essay about how this scholarship would impact them if selected as the recipient. If selected, they, or if under the age of 18, their parent/guardian, will also be required to complete a Media Consent Form.

Details on the application process and qualifications are at https://www. mountpleasantchamber.org/ foundation.