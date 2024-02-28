Mount Pleasant Encouraging Residents to "Get Fit Where You Live"

The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) and the Town of Mount Pleasant have joined forces once again to encourage residents to support local health and wellness establishments. The campaign begins on March 1st and goes through April 1st.

“The Town of Mount Pleasant is proud to once again partner with the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and to encourage citizens to #GetFitWhereYouLive. Through this effort, we are not only prioritizing health and well-being but also supporting our local business community,” stated Mayor Will Haynie.

Getting fit locally supports the health and wellness establishments that are owned and operated by your friends, neighbors and family members and keeps dollars in our local economy. Every week through April 1, the MPCC will give away a $50 gift card for a health and wellness business to one lucky person who posts a photo of their fitness experience at a participating Mount Pleasant establishment on Instagram or Facebook and follows the instructions on how to enter.

Participating establishments include (as of 2/27/24):

633 Physical Therapy *

Blue Sky Endurance *

Carolina Physical Therapy *

ConciergeOT

D1 Training

Fleet Feet Mount Pleasant

Graze Craze Mount Pleasant *

Iron Tribe Fitness Mount Pleasant

Lowcountry Yoga *

Mount Pleasant Fit Body Bootcamp

Premier Martial Arts *

Prestige Therapeutic Fitness *

RockBox Fitness

Tikvah Health and Wellness

* Denotes MPCC Members

To enter:

Simply post a photo of your fitness experience at a participating establishment on Instagram or Facebook. Tag @mtpchamber, @experiencemp and the participating location. Include the hashtag #GetFitWhereYouLive

“The MPCC is excited to once again partner with the Town of Mount Pleasant on #GetFitWhereYouLive, a campaign that inspires our local community to embrace healthy living,” declared MPCC President Kathleen Herrmann. “Get Fit Where You Live supports our local health and wellness establishments. We believe that a healthy community starts with the well-being of its individuals. By supporting local fitness and health businesses, we are not only investing in the success of entrepreneurs but also creating a healthier and more connected community for everyone.”

For more information on how to sign up as a participating business, a list of already participating businesses and how to enter to win $50 please visit https://www. mountpleasantchamber.org/biz- where-you-live and click on the Get Fit Where You Live tab.