Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre Announces Spring Events Lineup

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, has released its spring events schedule for April and May. These events come as Mount Pleasant Towne Centre celebrates its 25th birthday in April.

With over 13 events scheduled, ranging from free fitness classes to live outdoor music concerts and their beloved autism awareness event Lights & Love, there’s something for everyone (even your four-legged friends) to enjoy.

See below for more event details and schedules:

ArtFest 2024

This weekend, on Saturday, March 23rd, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and the town of Mount Pleasant host ArtFest 2024 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., bringing together families and cultural enthusiasts with budding and professional artists for a festival that showcases a diverse array of local and regional artistic talent. Free to attend, ArtFest will feature live performances and delicious food trucks, an Art Walk showcasing incredible local works to browse, and plenty of kid activities, including caricatures, balloon art, glitter tattoos, face painting and Sweetgrass Basket demonstrations. Details HERE.

SWEAT Fitness Series

Come sweat every Wednesday with Charleston's finest fitness instructors for this free event beginning April 3! From vinyasa yoga to H.I.I.T. classes, all fitness levels are welcome to attend Towne Centre's SWEAT Series, which will take place live and in-person at The Oaks (across from Barnes & Noble) every Wednesday in April at 6 p.m. A full list of instructors and classes is found HERE.

Paws on the Patio

Charleston’s furriest and favorite yappy hour! Bring your pooch and join Towne Centre on April 11 and May 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for an exclusive happy hour on the patio at Burtons Grill + Bar to benefit Charleston Animal Society. Reservations are mandatory and require a $10 non-refundable donation to Charleston Animal Society to secure your spot. For $30 per guest, you will receive two drink tickets plus a buffet from Burtons. Dogs join for free and will receive a party favor from Hairy Winston Pet Boutique! More information is found HERE.

Lights & Love: A Very Special Event for Autism and Neurodiversity Awareness

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is thrilled to host Lights & Love, a very special event for families with children on the spectrum, again on Sunday, April 21, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Taking place during World Autism Month, this free event will be jam-packed with live entertainment, music from DJ Tantrum, face painting with Faith, balloon animals and glitter tattoos with Carol, a bounce house, arts and crafts, food trucks and more! Brought to you in partnership with Just Bee, this beloved family-friendly event celebrated the possibilities, not the disabilities, of children on the spectrum.

Live Under the Oaks

Charleston’s favorite FREE live outdoor music concert series is back starting May 2! Grab a blanket or chair, bring your family and friends and join us under The Oaks every Thursday in May from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grab take-out from your favorite Towne Centre restaurant or indulge in delicious fare from rotating local food trucks on site; beer and wine will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill + Bar. The full, talented music lineup can be found HERE ranging from Southern rock and blues to folk-pop and jazz.

If you're interested in covering any of the above events and/or would like to speak to Kathi Herrmann, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre's Marketing Director, let us know!

For more information, visit Towne Centre's website and follow on Facebook and Instagram. Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is located at 1218 Belk Drive.