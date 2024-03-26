My Morning Jacket and Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats to Perform at Credit One Stadium

My Morning Jacket and Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats will bring the Eye To Eye Tour to Credit One Stadium on Thursday, September 12th. Tickets go on sale this Friday (3/29), but pre-sales begin Wednesday (3/27) at 10 am.

My Morning Jacket has released a series of critically acclaimed albums including "It Still Moves" (2003) and "Z" (2005). Some of their best known songs include "One Big Holiday," "Wordless Chorus," "Feel You," "It Makes No Difference," and "Friends Again."

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are best known for their debut, self-titled album and the hit single “S.O.B.”, which went Platinum. Their most recent album is 2021’s The Future.

