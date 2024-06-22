Nancy Mace and Michael B. Moore Set to Face Off in General Election

Expand Rep. Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace and Michael B. Moore have emerged victorious in their respective primaries and will now face off in the general election for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat.

Mace, the incumbent Republican congresswoman, secured her party's nomination with a commanding win over challengers Catherine Templeton and Bill Young. Mace is seeking a third term in Congress.

On the Democratic side, Michael B. Moore, a newcomer with a background in civil rights advocacy and business, clinched his party's nomination over challenger Mac Deford.

Both candidates are now gearing up for what promises to be a closely watched race. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024.