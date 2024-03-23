New Coastal-Inspired Jewelry Store, Little Bird, Opening in Downtown Charleston

After working in the accounting world for over a decade and discovering a lack of affordable yet high-quality jewelry, Charleston resident Laura Cohen decided it was time to ditch the spreadsheets and pursue her passion - handcrafting one-of-a-kind pieces that spark joy.

Drawing inspiration from her time spent living in Colorado, her family’s surf sessions on Folly Beach, her travels to tropical islands, and her belief that stones can foster special properties like protection, peace, and prosperity, Cohen’s idea for Little Bird was born. A coastal-inspired jewelry store offering affordable necklaces and earrings that don’t tarnish when worn at the gym or in the pool/shower/ocean, along with classes and workshops for birthday parties, bachelorettes, corporate groups, and more, Little Bird will open at 90 Queen Street next month.

Cohen carefully curates rare stones from over 100 artisans and collectors across the country and handcrafts every piece.

Follow @littlebirdchs on Instagram for updates, and in the meantime, shop Laura’s unique pieces online at littlebirdchs.com.