No. 13 Cougars Matched with No. 4 Alabama in NCAA First Round

The College of Charleston men's basketball team will travel to Spokane, Washington to take on No. 4 Alabama in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 22. The Cougars will be a No. 13 seed for tournament while the Crimson Tide received a No. 4 draw.

The Cougars are paired with No. 5 Saint Mary's and No. 12 Grand Canyon on their side of the bracket. The winner will advance to the West Regional on March 24th.

Charleston enters the tournament with an overall record of 27-7 and on a 12-game winning streak after securing the CAA title in Washington, D.C. with an 82-79 overtime win over Stony Brook.

