Nominations for Best of Charleston 2024 Now Open

The Charleston City Paper is now accepting nominations for their 2024 Best of Charleston Awards. They're asking you to reflect on 2023 and vote for your favorite Holy City restaurants, people, events, bands, stores, and so much more.

Just like last year, there will be a nomination period followed by the final vote at a later date. Nominations are open until January 25th, 2024.

This year, The City Paper has added several new categories including Best Drag Queen, Best Locally Based Cannabis Product, Best Urgent Care, Best Surf Lessons, and Best Bar Food.

To vote, click here.