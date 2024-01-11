Officials Remind Charleston County Voters of Polling Location Consolidation for PPPs

Charleston County voters are being reminded to double check that their polling location has not changed for February’s presidential preference primaries.

Last fall, the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections (BVRE) announced that some polling locations would be consolidated for both the Democratic and Republican Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) in accordance with state law.

These changes are temporary and will only impact those voting on Election Day in either of the two elections. Voters will cast their ballots at their regular polling locations in subsequent elections.

Those who do not wish to vote in person on Election Day may vote during either PPP’s early voting period, or may vote absentee (if they qualify).

Democratic PPP:

• Election Day: Saturday, February 3, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Early voting: Monday, January 22, 2024 – Friday, February 2, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting centers will be closed on Sunday, January 28.

• Absentee Voting: Ballot application deadline is January 23, 2024. Absentee ballot must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Republican PPP:

• Election Day: Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Early voting: Monday, February 12, 2024 – Thursday, February 22, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting centers will be closed February 18 and 19.

• Absentee Voting: Ballot application deadline is February 13, 2024. Absentee ballot must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The following polling location changes will be in effect only on Election Day for the Democratic and Republican PPPs:

• Awendaw Town Hall and Christ Church locations moved to: Berkeley Electric Cooperative (Awendaw), 7200 Highway 17 N

• James Island 5A, 5B, 6, 7, 10 at James Island Charter High School, and James Island 14 at James Island Recreation Center moved to: Stiles Point Elementary, 833 Mikell Dr.

• Mt. Pleasant 1 at Alhambra Hall moved to: Miriam Brown Community Center, 118 Royall Ave

• Mt. Pleasant 18, 19 at Trident Academy moved to: James B Edwards Elementary School, 855 Von Kolnitz Rd.

• Mt. Pleasant 31, 32, 34 at Point Hope United Methodist Church, Mt. Pleasant 33 at Cario Middle School, and Mt. Pleasant 35 at Mt. Pleasant Recreation Park West Complex moved to: o Jennie Moore Elementary - 2725 Bulrush Basket Ln.

• Mt. Pleasant 38 at the Wando Library and Mt. Pleasant 39 at Palmetto Presbyterian Church moved to: Eastbridge Presbyterian Church - 1250 Lexington Dr.

• St. Andrews 10, 14, at Pinecrest Baptist Church, and St. Andrews 11, 12, 13, 21 at Charleston County Masonic Center moved to: C.E. Williams Middle School (North Campus) - 1776 William Kennerty Dr.

• St. Andrews 22, 23 at Old. St. Andrews Parish Church moved to: Montessori Community School - 2122 Wood Ave

For more information about Charleston County elections and voter services, or to check your voter registration, visit CHSVotes.gov.