Ohm Radio Offering Singing Telegrams for Valentine’s Day

Local radio station 96.3FM Ohm Radio is once again offering singing telegram deliveries this Valentine's Day. Surprise your loved one with an in-person musical performance of a love song sung by local musicians, delivered anywhere in Charleston or the surrounding areas on Wednesday, February 14th between 10 am and 2 pm.

They have some other options as well:

  • Choose any song and Ohm will play it on air for their Valentine’s Day live hour with a shout out to your special someone – $25
  • Order a digital video performance sent straight to your loved ones, anywhere in world – $40
  • Choose from a list of love songs to surprise your sweetheart, along with a handwritten Valentine – $65 (Song Options: Still the One - Shania Twain, Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden, Stand By Me - Ben E. King, At Last - Etta James, You’re My Best Friend - Queen)
  • This year, you also have the option of choosing your own song for a more personalized touch – $80

Proceeds from the telegram sales will benefit Charleston’s first commercial-free, listener-supported, and community-focused radio station, Ohm Radio 96.3 FM. Donations are tax deductible and support theirr programming. The low-power FM station broadcasts live from inside the Refinery at 1640 Meeting St., Suite 100. Ohm Radio 96.3 FM and is a project of Media Reform SC, a 501(c)3, a non-profit organization based in Charleston. Presenting locally-produced news and music, Ohm Radio provides a community forum free of commercials and corporate interest. 