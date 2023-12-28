Pay What You Can Weekend Returns To Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

On January 6th and 7th, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will adjust admission prices based on the needs of visitors as a part of the museum’s long-standing “Pay What You Can Weekend.” Guests are encouraged to pay any amount of money they wish for parking and standard museum admission.

“History is the story of us all and, here at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, we believe that story should be made available to each and every person who wishes to experience it,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Allison Hunt. “Pay What You Can Weekend is our way of thanking the community for its support by opening our ships for all to enjoy. This promotion has become a tradition for so many families looking to start the new year with a fun and affordable day everyone can enjoy.”

Each admission ticket grants access to the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey, and the Vietnam Experience. Pay What You Can purchases must be made at the ticket booth. Active duty military in uniform and children under six can visit for free. Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is open weekends from 9 am to 5 pm, and weekdays from 10 am to 5 pm.