Pickle Palooza Scheduled for September 21st

On Saturday, September 21st, residents can enjoy Pickle Palooza, a local celebration of all things 'pickle.' The festival-style event will include live music featuring multiple bands/DJs, food trucks, beer tents, liquor vendors, pickeball, games, and more.

There will be temporary pickleball courts, coaches, and experienced players on hand to help folks get a taste for the game.

The array of pickle-themed treats and activities include:

Pickle tasting flights

Pickle eating contest

Pickle juice chug challenge

Food trucks and stands offering pickle-infused dishes (everything from pickle pizza to pickle ice cream)

Intro to Pickleball/Pickleball challenges

Pickle dancers

Pickle 'gladiators'

Pickle toss

Pickle merch

Pickle photo ops

Pickle flavored beverages

Pickle pops

Pickle cornhole

Interactive pickle demonstrations

And much more

You can RSVP on Facebook to get updates. Tickets include general admission and VIP options. VIP tickets will include a sectioned-off area which will include an all-inclusive bar.

This is a family-friendly event. Children 8 and under will be admitted free of charge when accompanied by their parent/guardian.