Pickle Palooza Scheduled for September 21st

On Saturday, September 21st, residents can enjoy Pickle Palooza, a local celebration of all things 'pickle.' The festival-style event will include live music featuring multiple bands/DJs, food trucks, beer tents, liquor vendors, pickeball, games, and more.

There will be temporary pickleball courts, coaches, and experienced players on hand to help folks get a taste for the game.

The array of pickle-themed treats and activities include:

  • Pickle tasting flights
  • Pickle eating contest
  • Pickle juice chug challenge
  • Food trucks and stands offering pickle-infused dishes (everything from pickle pizza to pickle ice cream)
  • Intro to Pickleball/Pickleball challenges
  • Pickle dancers
  • Pickle 'gladiators'
  • Pickle toss
  • Pickle merch
  • Pickle photo ops
  • Pickle flavored beverages
  • Pickle pops
  • Pickle cornhole
  • Interactive pickle demonstrations
  • And much more

You can RSVP on Facebook to get updates. Tickets include general admission and VIP options. VIP tickets will include a sectioned-off area which will include an all-inclusive bar.

This is a family-friendly event. Children 8 and under will be admitted free of charge when accompanied by their parent/guardian.