Postpartum Support Charleston Announces New Support Group for Pregnancy & Infant Loss

Postpartum Support Charleston recently launched a new therapist-led support group for mothers who have endured the heartbreak of pregnancy or infant loss. The initiative was created to honor local woman Emma Giglio and her baby boy Siya, who was lost just over two months ago.

Here's what Emma had to say about Siya:

"Siya, our third son, was unexpectedly diagnosed with multiple anomalies at our 20-week routine anatomy scan. Despite extensive testing, the cause remained unknown. Given the severity of the prognosis and restrictions in our state, we made the heartbreaking decision to travel out-of-state for an abortion at 24 weeks.

The entire experience, while receiving compassionate care at the clinic, was deeply traumatic. From emotional turmoil to logistical challenges, the out-of-state travel amplified the pain.

Siya was wanted, loved beyond words. My heart, forever altered, misses him with every breath."

Finding resources and support after such a loss can be incredibly challenging for women who have experienced this kind of loss. Emma said that when she searched for an in-person group focused on pregnancy and infant loss in the area, she came up empty-handed. Emma reached out to Postpartum Support Charleston, and together, they decided to create this space for healing and connection.

The first meeting will be held on April 10th in Summerville. For more details and information about future meetings, visit Postpartum Support Charleston's website.