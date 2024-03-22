Rep. Mace Votes Against Appropriations Bill

Representative Nancy Mace on Friday cast her vote against the $1.2 trillion spending bill. She released the following statement explaining her vote:

“This 1,012-page bill is a slap in the face to hardworking taxpayers in the Lowcountry and across the nation. It is a byproduct of former failed leadership within the House, which shamefully rubber-stamped the Biden Administration’s agenda. This was also rushed, done in a secretive manner and pushed through Congress. The American people deserve better than backroom deals and pork-laden appropriations that allocate millions of dollars to fund the extreme left's political agenda.”