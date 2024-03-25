Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union Endorses Moore for Congress

Michael B. Moore, a Democrat running for the U.S. House of Representatives in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, today received the endorsement of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU).

"As a business executive with nearly four decades of private sector experience — including several years as a leader in South Carolina's food industry — I know firsthand that employees throughout every organization deserve fair pay, safe working conditions, and comprehensive labor rights," said Moore. "I'm honored to have earned the endorsement of the RWDSU's members. When I'm elected to Congress, I won't hesitate to stand up for all workers across the Lowcountry."

A longtime community and business leader in the Lowcountry of South Carolina, Moore has repeatedly championed workers on the campaign trail — supporting Waffle House employees on strike in Columbia, standing in solidarity with members of ILA Local 1422, and condemning harmful, anti-union rhetoric by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Moore also has called out his opponent, Rep. Nancy Mace, for her disparaging claims that labor unions cause "productivity issues" and do not have "their heart … in the right place." In 2023, Mace earned a score of 0% from the AFL-CIO after voting against working people 10 times in Congress. Her lifetime score from the federation is just 5%.

"Michael is a proven fighter for the Lowcountry's working families," said RWDSU Deputy Political and Community Engagement Director Sandra Williams. "I know our members will be able to count on him in Congress to defend labor rights, stand up to big corporations, and foster a more inclusive economy."

Founded in 1937, the RWDSU represents 100,000 members throughout the United States in the retail, food, manufacturing, health care, non-profit, and service and public sectors. The RWDSU is affiliated with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, and it is a member of two international trade union organizations: the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Association, and UNI Global Union.