RiverDogs Put 2024 SIngle-Game Tickets on Sale

Coming off of three championships, and due to unprecedented demand for tickets, the Charleston RiverDogs on Monday announced that single game tickets for the 2024 season are on sale now. Coinciding with that announcement, the Tampa Bay Rays Single-A affiliate unveiled dates for the top promotional highlights of the campaign. Tickets are available for purchase directly from the team at RiverDogs.com, and will be conveniently delivered and accessible on a mobile device.

"We are excited to open our complete ticket inventory to our fans a few months earlier than we traditionally do,” said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “In 2023, we set a record for sellouts and led the Carolina League in attendance. With the success the team has had on the field of late, we wanted to give our fans an opportunity to make their plans for the summer a little bit earlier.”

The complete promotions schedule will be released in the coming weeks. However, some of the highlights are listed below:

- Replica Ring Giveaway (April 6)

- Championship Bobblehead Set – The team will give away a series of bobbleheads featuring star players from their three championship teams. The three bobbleheads come together to form a scene atop the USS Yorktown. The bobblehead giveaways are slated for a trio of Wednesdays: April 17, June 19 and August 21.

- Independence Day Celebration (July 4)

- Boy Band Night with custom jersey auction (April 20)

- Mother’s Day Celebration - Kids Zone is free! (May 12)

- Halfway to Halloween with custom jersey auction (May 25)

- Big Top Charleston – Circus theme (June 8)

- Pickleball Night (June 5)

- Swampy Joe – "We don’t mean to sound ogreish, but what are you doing in our swamp?" (July 6)

- Margaritaville Night with custom jersey auction (July 13)

- Mean Hot Days – Get into your baseball Era on a Thirsty Thursday (July 25)

- RiverDogs Summer Games with custom Olympic-themed jersey auction (July 27)

- Friends Night with custom jersey auction (August 24)

- Bald is Beautiful Night (August 10)

Weekly promotions will once again feature Dog Day Tuesdays presented by Twisted Tea and Wicked Wednesdays, with surprise giveaways, uniforms and theme nights, presented by Wicked Weed. Thanks to Budweiser, The Joe will continue to feature an electric atmosphere on Thirsty Thursdays with $1 beers. Fans are invited to join the team by wearing red every Friday on Boeing Red Shirt Fridays with post-game fireworks presented by REV Federal Credit Union. Saturday Show at the Joe will feature some of our most creative and can’t miss theme nights. Finally, each homestand will wrap up with MUSC Health Family Sundays featuring free parking and kids running the bases after the game.

Single-game buyers can now reserve seats for the 66-game home schedule at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Opening Night, presented by REV Federal Credit Union is scheduled for April 5 at 7:05 p.m. when the RiverDogs welcome the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to the Holy City. The jam-packed opening weekend that runs April 5-7 is presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The remainder of the schedule includes visits from the Columbia Fireflies, Fredericksburg Nationals, Down East Wood Ducks, Lynchburg Hillcats, Augusta GreenJackets, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the first-ever meeting with the Carolina Mudcats.

Ticket prices at The Joe remain extremely affordable with seats beginning as low as $8. Diamond view seats are $20 each, field view tickets are $18, Upper Reserved seats are $11 and grandstand tickets are just $10. Single-game options to the Segra Club, the team's premier gameday experience featuring an air-conditioned interior, food, beer, and wine, and one-of-a-kind views of both the game and the Ashley River marsh, are also available for $125. Fans also have the ability to add loaded value to their tickets, for use at concession stands and the team store, when they purchase tickets online.

For a guide on managing digital tickets and answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the Digital Ticket Guide on the RiverDogs website.

The RiverDogs will aim for a fourth-consecutive championship when the 2024 season commences in April. The full schedule is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information