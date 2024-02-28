Ruby's Bagels to Host "Pre-Opening" for North Mt. Pleasant Location on March 2nd

Ruby's New York Style Bagels announced that they will host a pre-opening for their new North Mount Pleasant location on Saturday, March 2nd, from 10 am- 1pm.

During that time frame, guests can expect:

Free Ruby’s bagels and coffee (first come-first served. The kitchen will not be open for serving regular food/drinks. They are only giving away free bagels & coffee inside)

Special Pet Adoption for the Bagel’s Puppy Litter from Meowdog Animal Rescue (from 11 am to1 pm. All pups named after bagel flavors and the mom is named “Momma Ruby Bagel.” All were born at Lucy Beckham High in the Vet Science Class).

Local vendors

According to the eatery, the official opening will take place "in a few weeks."

The new North Mount Pleasant Ruby’s Bagels can be found at 3481 Park Avenue Blvd., Ste. 102.