Severe Weather Alert: Charleston Faces Possibility of Another Round of Strong Thunderstorms Today

Charleston may experience another round of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon or early this evening. These thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall. This morning, more than 30 roads were closed in the city due to flooding.

In light of this severe weather threat, the City of Charleston urges residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. City officials are closely monitoring the situation and have implemented measures to address potential impacts:

Installation of Temporary Pumps: City officials are installing temporary pumps at key flood-prone streets to mitigate flooding and expedite drainage, minimizing the impact on residents and businesses in affected areas. Real-Time Updates on Road Closures: The Charleston Police Department is utilizing the City of Charleston Road Closures Website to provide real-time updates on road closures due to flooding. This approach enables residents to plan their travel routes effectively and avoid impassable roads. Collaboration with Dominion Energy: Maintaining proactive engagement with Dominion Energy, city officials are monitoring any reports of downed power lines caused by the severe weather. This collaborative effort aims to minimize disruptions to essential services and ensure the safety and comfort of residents during adverse weather conditions.

The City of Charleston remains committed to the safety and well-being of its residents, particularly during severe weather events like today's potential thunderstorms. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely and urge residents to exercise caution and stay updated through official channels.

For further updates and information, residents are encouraged to follow the official channels of the City of Charleston on social media and consult local news sources.